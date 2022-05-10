CONOVER, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – Detectives are searching for a man wanted in the death of a person in Conover, according to the Conover Police Department.

Police said they have obtained a warrant for the arrest of 48-year-old Donald Hodges, charging him with murder in the death of Tinikia Hodges.

Hodges is described as 6’6” tall and weighs around 275 pounds.

Donald Hodges (Conover Police Department)

He was reportedly last known driving a black 2010 Nissan Altima with chrome wheels. The vehicle has a NC Registration Plate ALL-5945.

Donald Hodges Suspect Vehicle (Conover Police Department)

Police said Hodges is considered armed and dangerous.

Anyone who has seen Hodges or knows of his whereabouts is asked to call the Conover Police Department at 828-464-4698.