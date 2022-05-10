CONOVER, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – Detectives are searching for a man wanted in the death of a person in Conover, according to the Conover Police Department.
Police said they have obtained a warrant for the arrest of 48-year-old Donald Hodges, charging him with murder in the death of Tinikia Hodges.
Hodges is described as 6’6” tall and weighs around 275 pounds.
He was reportedly last known driving a black 2010 Nissan Altima with chrome wheels. The vehicle has a NC Registration Plate ALL-5945.
Police said Hodges is considered armed and dangerous.
Anyone who has seen Hodges or knows of his whereabouts is asked to call the Conover Police Department at 828-464-4698.