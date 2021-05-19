‘Armed and dangerous’ man on the run in Chester County linked to York murder

YORK, S.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – Tyler Terry, the man accused of shooting at Chester County deputies during a high-speed chase Monday night, is wanted for a May 2 murder in York, authorities confirmed Wednesday.

According to the York County Police Department, Terry is wanted for murder in connection to the death of Thomas Durell Hardin who was killed on Lowry Row in the town of York.

Detectives said they have “credible evidence” linking Tyler to the homicide. They identified Terry as the shooter and said Adrienne Simpson, the driver in Monday night’s chase through Chester County, is charged with accessory after the fact.

Wanted – Tyler Donnett Terry (courtesy of the Chester County Sheriff’s Office)

Authorities said they are also working to link Terry and Simpson to other violent crimes in the area, including shootings at Elrich Street and at Taco Bell on JA Cochran Bypass.

“We want the public to be well aware of the seriousness of the situation and give more perspective of how dangerous Terry is,” the Chester County Sheriff’s Office said in a statement.

The hunt for Terry entered its second day Wednesday. Officials said the main search is continuing in the Fishing Creek and Highway 9 area. Deputies said they are maintaining a tight perimeter in the area.

Highway 9 is open, but with limitations.

Residents in the area are advised to lock their doors, ensure that their firearms are secure and report any suspicious activity to 911.

When arrested, Terry faces charges of murder, several attempted murders, possession of a weapon during a violent crime, pointing and presenting, injury to property and first-degree burglary.

Adrienne Simpson could also be facing attentional accessory charged, officials said.