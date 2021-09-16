‘Armed and dangerous’ man involved in chase, shooting with Lancaster Police arrested in Mecklenburg County

LANCASTER, S.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – A man accused of attempting to strike a Lancaster Police officer with his car during a chase last week was arrested Tuesday in Mecklenburg County, according to the Lancaster Police Department.

27-year-old Quinterius Clinton was wanted for attempted murder, failure to stop for blue lights and reckless driving after police said he led officers on a high-speed chase on Sept. 6.

According to police, the incident began when a Lancaster officer monitoring traffic on the bypass on the west end near Sonic saw Clinton in a red vehicle traveling at a high rate of speed.

“The vehicle then sped off out Riverside Road towards HWY 5 area, and then made a right on University Drive. Once he made a right on University Drive, the front tire on the vehicle had already come off on Riverside Road itself, the vehicle then was doing about 60 mph up University Drive,” Captain Phillip Hall said.

As the officer attempted to pull Clinton over, he recognized the vehicle was the same one he had attempted to pull over a week prior, police said.

LPD said Clinton stopped on Riverside Road. When the Lancaster officer got out of his patrol car, the suspect attempted to strike him with his vehicle. The officer then pulled out his gun and tried to jump out of the way.

The South Carolina Law Enforcement Division said that shots were fired at some point during the confrontation.

“No one was struck by gunfire and no injuries have been reported,” SLED said in a statement.

Clinton then sped off again, towards HWY 5 and ending at University Drive. At this point, one front tire on the vehicle had come off between Riverside Road and University Drive, police said.

At 60 MPH, the vehicle entered a private driveway, where the suspect made a loop in the yard, and jumped from the moving car, LPD said.

He was last seen running into the woods.

Clinton was taken into custody in Mecklenburg County on September 14.

Authorities said he has waived extradition and will be taken back to South Carolina.

No other information was released.