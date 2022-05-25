LANCASTER COUNTY, S.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – “We know the tragedy in Texas impacts us here.”

That’s why Lancaster County school leaders are extending their mental health resources to students and employees, even after the school year ends. But they’re also reassuring parents of the safety protocols in place to try and prevent a tragedy in their town.

“We want to assure parents that we’re going to do everything we can to support the kids not only from a safety perspective but from a mental health perspective and also a physical aspect as well,” says Lancaster County Director of Communications and Safety Bryan Vaughn.

Moments after news of the Uvalde mass shooting surfaced, Vaughn posted a message to Facebook from the district’s safety and transportation page.

Vaughn says school buildings like Indian Land Intermediate School in Lancaster County have secure access and high-level camera systems.

“You can’t just walk into a building, if you’re a visitor when you go into a building, you’re going to go into a small holding area, and you’ll have to be buzzed in and checked in properly,” he says.

School buildings also have locking systems that can be activated in seconds with a panic button. Vaughn says there’s school resource officers in every middle and high school and they’re working to get them into every elementary school as well.

“We use metal detectors in conjunction with a gun sniffing dog, and the way we do ours is, we do it on a random basis. It’s been very effective. This school year we’ve only had one firearm in Lancaster County, and we actually found that gun with a gun sniffing dog,” he said.

The gun was found in the trunk of a car about a month ago.

What if the shooter is already inside the school? Vaughn says every classroom door locks automatically after a capital project gave them new doors a few years ago.

Once every 45 days they go through four drills like intruder drills that teach students what to do and where to go and teachers how to navigate those situations and communications as well.

Other area school systems also reached out to Queen City News on Wednesday with statements including Chester County and CMS:

We send our deepest condolences to the Uvalde, Texas community. Yesterday’s horrific events led to the loss of 21 brave souls. As we mourn them, we send our thoughts and prayers to the families, students, and staff of Robb Elementary School as they make sense of this act of pure evil. Words cannot express the unimaginable pain from a tragedy such as this one. We thank all of the first responders for their bravery in stopping any additional lives from being lost. School should be a place where students and staff can feel safe and secure. As an added precaution, our Safety and Security teams have increased their situational awareness around our buildings. We’ve also been notified by our law enforcement partners that there will be an increased patrol presence in areas around our campuses for the remainder of the week. We understand that many of our students may process this type of news in many different ways. Our counselors are available should any of our students need someone to talk to. Families are encouraged to reach out to CCSD should they need any additional resources. It is impossible to educate students without them being safe and that’s a responsibility Chester County School District leaders and staff members take very seriously. While we know schools remain among the safest places for students, we also know that yesterday’s shooting may cause heightened concern about safety issues. Every CCSD school has a safety plan and procedures that contribute to maintaining a safe learning environment for our students. These plans are constantly reviewed by school staff members, who consistently seek to implement best practices in maintaining the safety and security of our schools. CCSD works closely with our law enforcement agencies to build systems that aim to prevent violent episodes in our schools. In addition to ensuring physical safety prevention measures, educators also emphasize the importance of positive school climate and culture in prevention. We care deeply about our colleagues and our students, and must do everything we can to keep them safe. The CCSD administration will continue to review and refine our safety measures to ensure the safety of Chester County students and staff. Please join us in keeping Uvalde, Texas and the Uvalde Consolidated Independent School District in our thoughts as they recover from this tragedy. Chester County School District Superintendent Dr. Antwon Sutton