April shooting death in east Charlotte ruled justified

An April 26 death of a man who was shot outside of an apartment complex in east Charlotte was ruled as “justified” by the Mecklenburg County District Attorney’s Office.

Detectives and emergency personnel responded to the 3800 block of Audrey Street around 10:11 a.m. on April 26 where they found a man lying in the PVA of an apartment complex with an apparent gunshot wound.

He was pronounced dead at the scene.

After nearly five months of investigating, the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police detectives assigned to the case ruled the incident as a justified homicide.

The District Attorney’s Office said they agreed with the detectives’ decision.