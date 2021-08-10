Alleged heroin dealer busted in Lincolnton Walmart parking lot

LINCOLN COUNTY, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – An accused heroin dealer in Lincoln County was arrested in a Walmart parking lot on Tuesday, the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office said.

Deputies arrested Crouse resident Kristen Hamrick, 31, on Tuesday and she faces multiple charges including drug trafficking and possession.

A drug investigation was launched back in October of last year. A suspect was caught leaving Hamrick’s home with 70 grams of heroin.

Investigators approached Crouse in a Lincolnton Walmart parking lot and she was arrested following a brief struggle, the sheriff’s report indicated.

She is being held on a $251,000 secured bond.