Alexander County man shoots and kills his mother: Sheriff

ALEXANDER COUNTY, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – A Taylorsville man shot and killed his own mother in Alexander County Wednesday morning after a domestic dispute, according to the Alexander County Sheriff’s Office.

Officials said officers responded to a shooting at a home near Harbert Mountain Road on Mount Olive Church Road in the Sugar Loaf community around 8:47 a.m., where they found a woman who had been shot multiple times in the upper torso and arm.

Officers en route to the scene were able to locate the suspect’s vehicle that had fled the scene of the shooting.

The suspect initially refused to stop and began driving back toward the home where the shooting took place.

Authorities said the suspect finally came to a stop on Harbert Mountain Road and was taken into custody. He was identified as 36-year-old Christopher Lee Brown, the son of the victim.

Brown’s mother died on the way to a helicopter landing zone to be airlifted.

Christopher Brown was arrested and charged with first degree murder and is being held without bond.