Alexander County man sentenced to 75 years for sexual assault of a minor

TAYLORSVILLE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – A Taylorsville man in his 40s found guilty of multiple counts of statutory rape was sentenced Wednesday to at least 75 years in prison, according to the Alexander County Sheriff’s Office.

Authorities said deputies responded to a reported sexual assault involving a minor on July 19, 2020.

After an investigation, Shawn Croteau was arrested and charged with multiple crimes.

He was later found guilty of 3 counts of first-degree statutory rape of a child and four counts of indecent liberties with a child.

Croteau was sentenced to a minimum of 75 years to a maximum of 105 years in prison.