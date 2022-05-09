TAYLORSVILLE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – A Taylorsville man is facing over 50 charges related to child pornography stemming from an investigation that began in March, according to the Alexander County Sheriff’s Office.

Authorities said the sheriff’s office received a report on March 28, 2022, about possible child porn being uploaded from an IP address in the northeastern part of the county.

A search warrant executed on the online account revealed that the person uploading the video was 56-year-old Charles Gates, investigators said.

Multiple agencies executed a search warrant at Gates’ home on May 5 where they seized several electronic devices.

Gates was then interviewed by Alexander County detectives and the North Carolina Bureau of Investigation.

Following the interviews, he was arrested and charged with 50 counts of felony second-degree sexual exploitation of a minor and one count of felony first-degree sexual exploitation of a minor.

Gates was issued a $2.5 million secured bond.

“This office has had members on the Internet Crimes Against Children (ICAC) taskforce for approximately 14 years,” Sheriff Chris Bowman said. “The tips received have assisted our office in numerous arrests for crimes against children. It has always been and will continue to be a priority of this office to keep children in Alexander County safe.”

The sheriff’s office said the investigation into Gates is still ongoing.