Alexander County man charged with statutory rape of child, incest

Crime and Public Safety
Posted: / Updated:

Darion Omar Campbell (courtesy of the Alexander County Sheriff’s Office)

TAYLORSVILLE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – A Taylorsville man was arrested Wednesday for the statutory rape of a child and incest, according to the Alexander County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies said 21-year-old Darion Omar Campbell was charged with one count of felony first-degree statutory rape of child by adult, one count of felony statutory sex offense with a child under 15 and one count of felony incest with a child under 13.

Campbell has been placed under a $1.5 million secured bond. He is scheduled to appear in court next Tuesday.

LATEST HEADLINES FROM FOX 46 CHARLOTTE

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

FOX 46 Charlotte

Trending Stories

More Viral