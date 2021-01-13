Alexander County man charged with statutory rape of child, incest

TAYLORSVILLE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – A Taylorsville man was arrested Wednesday for the statutory rape of a child and incest, according to the Alexander County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies said 21-year-old Darion Omar Campbell was charged with one count of felony first-degree statutory rape of child by adult, one count of felony statutory sex offense with a child under 15 and one count of felony incest with a child under 13.

Campbell has been placed under a $1.5 million secured bond. He is scheduled to appear in court next Tuesday.

