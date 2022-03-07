ALEXANDER COUNTY, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – An Alexander County man is facing numerous charges related to sex crimes with a child, according to the Alexander County Sherriff’s Office.

Deputies said Weldon Seeds was arrested on Friday and charged with one count of statutory sex offense with child by adult, one count of felony indecent liberties with a child, one count of felony incest with a child 13-15 and defendant is 6 or more years older, felony statutory rape of a child 15 years old or younger, and one count of felony crimes against nature.

Authorities said the charges stemmed from an ongoing investigation but did not provide any additional information.

Seed was taken to the Alexander County Law Enforcement Center and was issued a $750,000 secured bond.