ALEXANDER COUNTY, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — A Taylorsville man is being held on a $1 million secured bond for sexually assaulting a young girl, according to the Alexander County Sheriff’s Office.

Randall David Mitchell, 45, has been charged with second-degree rape.

The Sheriff’s Office said on Friday, May 13, deputies received information that a sexual assault had happened at a home in the Ellendale community of Alexander County.

The sexual assault occurred in the morning hours of May 13 and involved a juvenile female, deputies said.

Detectives responded to the home where Mitchell was located and detained. A search warrant was executed at the home. Mitchell was interviewed and placed under arrested at that time, the Sheriff’s Office said.

Mitchell is currently being held at the Alexander County Detention Center. His first court appearance is Monday, May 16 in Alexander County District Court.

The investigation is continuing, the Sheriff’s Office said.