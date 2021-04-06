Alexander County man arrested for sexually assaulting teen girl

TAYLORSVILLE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – A 35-year-old man was arrested Monday for the statutory rape of a teenage girl, according to the Alexander County Sheriff’s Office.

Officials said the sexual assault was reported around 8 a.m. Monday, prompting officers to respond to the home of Joshua Paul Reese in the Wittenburg Community.

Investigators determined that a girl under the age of 15 was sexually assaulted early Monday morning in the home.

Reese was arrested and charged with felony statutory rape of a 13-15 year old. He is being held under a $750,000 bond.

The Alexander County Sheriff’s Office said the investigation is still ongoing.