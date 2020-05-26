Alexander County man accused of killing father, police say

ALEXANDER COUNTY, N.C. – A Hiddenite man is being held on a $200,000 bond after authorities said he got into a physical fight with his father that resulted in his death.

James Roger Morton III, 37, is charged with felony assault with a deadly weapon inflicting serious injury in the death of his father, 62-year-old James Roger Morton II.

According to the Alexander County Sheriff’s Office, deputies were called to a home on Hiddenite Church Road in reference to an unconscious person. As first responders got to the scene they immediately began CPR on Morton II.

It was determined that there was a physical altercation between the father and son. Deputies said Morton III was found in the driveway of the residence.

Morton II was pronounced deceased by EMS at the scene, deputies said. His son, Morton III, was arrested and transported to the Alexander County Detention Center.

The investigation is continuing pending autopsy results.