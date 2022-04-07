ALEXANDER COUNTY, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – A Taylorsville man has been arrested after deputies said he seriously injured an infant, sending the baby to the hospital with multiple broken bones.

According to the Alexander County Sheriff’s Office, Roger Dale Adkins III, 25, was taken into custody on Wednesday, April 6, and charged with felony child abuse inflicting serious injury.

The charge stems from an ongoing investigation that began in late March 2022, deputies said.

The infant was about six to seven months old when the assaults occurred. The assaults are believed to have happened at Adkins’ home, deputies said.

Adkins was placed under a $20,000 secured bond and is due back in court Monday, April 11.