ALAMANCE COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — An Alamance County man is being charged with felony stalking after a series of incidents at another family’s home, according to the Alamance County Sheriff’s Office.

At 7:09 a.m on Friday, deputies came to a home on Best Trail in Haw River after getting a report of trespassing and harassment.

Mugshot of Jon Iburg (ACSO)

The caller told deputies that he had reason to believe that a neighbor had trespassed on his property during the night and had placed some kind of unwanted signage in his driveway.

The suspect was identified as Jon William Iburg, 54, of Haw River. The caller said that this was not the first time that Iburg had trespassed on his property. Deputies then drove to Iburg’s home to continue their investigation.

At Iburg’s home, investigators determined that Iburg did trespass on his neighbor’s property in violation of a court order. Iburg was then arrested and taken into custody at the Alamance County Detention Center.

He is being charged with the following:

Felony stalking

Misdemeanor second-degree trespassing

Misdemeanor littering

Iburg was given a $105,000 secured bond on those charges.