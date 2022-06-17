GOLDSBORO, N.C. (WNCN) — Police have accused an airman at Seymour Johnson Air Force Base of sexually assaulting a 6-year-old last month.

The Goldsboro Police Department said Brandon Tyler Thomas, 29, of Kinston, was taken into custody just before 10 a.m. Thursday.

Thomas was initially taken to the Seymour Johnson Air Force Base security forces complex, according to a news release from Goldsboro police.

Thomas was charged with first-degree statutory sex offense.

He is being held at the Wayne County Jail under a $350,00 secured bond and is due in court Friday.

Police say the investigation into the case began when they responded to a report of a possible sexual assault on May 30 at Sawgrass Place in Goldsboro.