Advanced DNA testing helps CMPD solve 15 Myers Park neighborhood cold cases

CHARLOTTE (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) — It’s a different Myers Park area now than it was over thirty years ago.

In June of 1990, a sexual assault occurred and between then and 1999, 14 more. Except for two victims, all were under the age of 18.

“In most cases the perpetrator would crawl through a window in the middle of the night,” said Sergeant Darrell Price with CMPD. “Take the victim out of the house, commit the sex acts, they were all released I don’t want to say unharmed, but they were released.”

Investigators say they never stopped working on the cases, but that it was tough to identify a suspect because he wore a mask, and gloves. In 2006, the CMPD Sexual Assault Unit was created, the department getting grants and help to test evidence for DNA. Something that would have overloaded the department crime lab.

“What they do is give you some particulars like there’s a 90 percent chance your person is going to have hazel eyes. He definitely was Caucasian, so we knew that.” added Price.

Then it was more police work, tracking down who was in the area during the crimes. Investigators identified David Edward Doran, he was 49 when the crimes started in Charlotte and Doran died in 2008. Investigators say Doran lived in the Denver area, and his name never came up in the investigation.

Police notified the victims in all the cases.

“To finally have some closure, I mean our closure means nothing compared to the closure of the victims,” says Price. “But we’re all thrilled that it brings some kind of conclusion through lots and lots of hard work.”

Police say there is more work to be done. They know Doran lived across the country, and they are reaching out to police in those areas, they are also looking at some other cases here in the charlotte area where Doran may be a suspect.