INDIAN LAND, S.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — A number of cars have been stolen and items taken from unlocked vehicles in the Indian Land area, according to the Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies report a good number of vehicles being rifled through and items being taken from them, particularly in the Indian Land area of Lancaster County.

BE THE FIRST TO KNOW: Sign up here for QC News Alerts and get breaking news sent straight to your inbox

Most of these cases are not break-ins, the sheriff’s office said.

“It’s rare that a thief will actually break a door lock or a window. Most of the time they shake a door handle and move on to the next car if the first one is locked. They find unlocked cars and go through them looking for valuables that can be easily sold,” the sheriff’s office said.

Some of the cars that were stolen were also unlocked with the key in them, the sheriff’s office said.

“We’ve devoted substantial resources to the investigation of these cases. We have good leads and are working with surrounding agencies to identify the folks who are going into these cars.”

Anyone with information is asked to call the Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office at 803-283-3388.