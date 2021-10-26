‘A need’: Chester Police seeking new body cams

CHESTER, S.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) — Chester City Police Lieutenant Milton Sims described the city’s grant application for new body cameras in two words: “A need.”

Lt. Brian Sanders and Corporal Makesharia Tobias asked the city for permission to write a grant for the Department of Public Safety from the city and the city approved it. He says the $55,000 grant will help the city and the department.

“Body cameras are very useful I think throughout any law enforcement, because you have transparency, accountability, and you’re going to have things recorded because sometimes you don’t always see things or hear things.”

Sims has worn a Chester City police uniform for the last 20 years. He remembered the department’s first body cameras around the late 1990s. Now, they’ll go from Watchguard body cameras to one of Axon’s different body cameras.

“Anytime with new technology, you’re going to be able to do more things. You’re going to be able to protect and serve at a better rate,” Lt. Sims said.

So, why these cameras?

“They’re going to allow them to have real-time video of an instance that takes place so they can review it,” he said.

On top of live stream capabilities, the body cameras have a 360-degree feature allowing you to see everything in front of the officer but also on each side. Also, if one officer is already on scene, and another arrives, their camera automatically begins recording. Lt. Sims says when the cameras arrive, each officer will be trained on how to use them and how they work.

“With the camera’s training it’s going to be more muscle memory with the officers, it’s going to be just instant, get out of the car, turn your camera on automatically, every time.”

It will be against department policy if an officer’s camera is not on when responding to a call. A rule that will be strictly enforced.

“The cameras are not there for just only law enforcement, they’re there for the public and everybody that’s being recorded.”

The department does not know when they will receive the new body cameras.