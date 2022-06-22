GREENVILLE, S.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — A North Carolina man who confessed to killing multiple people was sentenced to life in prison for the murder of a South Carolina woman whose body was found last month, according to the U.S. District Attorney’s Office.

Daniel Printz, 59, of Bostic, North Carolina was sentenced after pleading guilty to the kidnapping and death of 80-year-old Edna Suttles.

Court records showed that Printz traveled from his home to Travelers Rest, South Carolina on August 27, 2021, where he met Suttles at the Food Lion grocery store.

Printz reportedly bought a four-pack of yogurt before the two traveled back to the woman’s home.

That afternoon, security camera footage captured the two return to the Food Lion parking lot where Printz moved a visibly sedated Suttles from her vehicle into his.

Prosecutors said he then drove the woman a short distance to a nearby hotel parking where surveillance video showed him wiping down the inside and outside of the vehicle.

Printz then drove Suttles back across state lines to his home in Bostic, records showed.

Suttles was reported missing the following day after she did not show up to work, authorities said.

Greenville County deputies attempted to locate Suttles through interviews with family and friends.

On Sept. 3, 2021, law enforcement found her 2014 jeep parked at a Best Western hotel in Travelers Rest. Officials then reviewed surveillance footage from multiple surrounding businesses.

Printz was identified as a suspect in her disappearance from the frequent shopper card he used when purchasing the yogurt at the Food Lion.

During a search of Printz’s home, investigators said they found several of Suttles personal items, including her keys, bank card, jewelry, and pocketbook. Many of the items were reportedly found in a box used for raising bees on a remote part of his property.

Detectives said they also found an opened yogurt cup that was determined to have contained Lorazepam, Tramadol, and Cyclobenzaprine.

Printz was arrested on Sept. 9, 2021.

After Printz was charged in federal court, prosecutors said he began cooperating with law enforcement. On May 16, 2022, he took investigators to Suttles’s body which was buried on a nearby property in Rutherford County.

Investigators said they found additional evidence that connected Printz to the disappearance or death of three other women – Nancy Rego, Delores Sellers, and Leigh Goodman. He admitted in court that he had a role in their disappearances.

“Make no mistake that he is categorized as a serial killer,” said Greenville County Sheriff Hobart Lewis.

Nancy Rego, a Charlotte woman, had been missing since 2017, officials said. Investigators reportedly found her driver’s license and passport.

Investigators contacted Rego’s family who advised she was in a relationship with Printz before she disappeared. Those family members reported communicating via text and email with someone who claimed to be Rego.

The person allegedly refused to meet with the family members.

Warrants showed Printz told investigators he wanted to “purge himself” of details that law enforcement wasn’t even aware of.

He told investigators that he “hypothetically” assisted a close friend with the euthanasia of a family member. “That is one body,” he stated.

Printz said the friend had feelings of remorse and was going to “tell,” before describing his friend as the “second body.” He went on to tell investigators that another friend he was trying to help also ended up dead.

Printz reportedly said he didn’t report the death, and instead disposed of the body so he could keep collecting social security benefits.

Additionally, he described an incident in which someone tried to rob him, but the robbery “did not work out well for [the robber].” He said that after the attempted robbery, he drove to a rural area and disposed of the body.

“Printz is a monster who has a long history of targeting, kidnapping, and killing women – causing unimaginable loss to his victims and their families,” said U.S. Attorney Corey F. Ellis “He has earned every day of his life sentence, and our communities are safer with him in a prison cell.”

Officials said Printz was previously convicted in Michigan in 1997 for kidnapping another woman. He was sentenced to prison and released in 2009. He also has prior convictions for possession and assault and battery.

“Printz’s violence against women is reprehensible, and he earned the Court’s severe penalty for his crimes,” said Susan Ferensic, the FBI Columbia field office’s Special Agent in Charge. “The sentence will never bring back the victims, but it’s our hope that the victims’ friends and families find peace in the memories of their loved ones.”

There is no parole in the federal system, officials said. Printz waived any right to challenge his conviction or his sentence through his plea agreement.