‘In a full-court press’: Man wanted for murder of 46-year-old in Lancaster County, deputies say

KERSHAW, S.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – Deputies are searching for a man accused of shooting and killing another man near Kershaw on August 1, according to the Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office.

Detectives said Timothy “Tim Tim” McCain, 21, is charged with murder in connection to the death of 46-year-old Kenneth Morehead Jr.

Authorities said Morehead was found suffering from multiple gunshot wounds outside of a parked vehicle around 5 a.m. August 1 on Railroad Avenue north of Kershaw.

The man was taken to a medical facility before being airlifted to a hospital where he later died.

Investigators said Morehead was in the front passenger seat of a car parked at a house on Railroad Ave. The driver reportedly went inside the home while Morehead stayed in the car.

The driver and other people in the house told deputies they heard gunshots and found Morehead lying next to the car.

Authorities identified McCain as the suspect and arrest warrants were issued charging him with murder and possession of a firearm during the commission of a violent crime.

“We’re in a full-court press looking for McCain to arrest him on these warrants,” said Sheriff Barry Faile. “I encourage anybody who knows where McCain is and anybody who knows anything about this case to contact us. If we find out folks have been helping McCain avoid arrest, their actions will be investigated and charges will be made as appropriate. Anonymous information is welcomed.”

McCain is described as 5’9” tall with a slim figure, weighing 130 pounds. He is from the Kershaw area.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office at 803-283-3388 or Midlands CrimeStoppers at 888-CRIME-SC.