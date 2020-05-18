$900K in cash discovered during Monroe traffic stop

Crime and Public Safety
Posted: / Updated:

Monroe Police

MONROE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – A routine traffic stop in Monroe revealed a huge amount of cash inside a vehicle, police say.

On Saturday a traffic stop was conducted on a white Ford pickup around 10 p.m. near U.S. 74 and Rocky River Road due to a registration plate violation.

A K9-Unit found illegal contraband during a search of the vehicle. More than $900,000 in cash wrapped in vacuum-sealed plastic bags was discovered.

Investigators say this is consistent with drug trafficking.

“Being able to take this money, which is clearly the by-product of drug trafficking, off the streets and out of the hands of drug dealers, is a great thing for our community,” said Monroe Police Chief Bryan Gilliard. “I am extremely proud of our officers and our K-9 program.”

It is unclear if any arrests were made and no names were mentioned in the police report.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

FOX 46 Charlotte

Trending Stories

More Viral