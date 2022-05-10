ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. (WNCN) – A 9-year-old boy was shot while inside a Rocky Mount home early Tuesday, police confirm.

At 2:49 a.m., officers were called to the 1000 block of Proctor Street in reference to a shooting with injury, police said.

Responding officers found the child suffering from a gunshot before he was transported to Vidant Hospital in Greenville.

The 9-year-old is listed in stable condition, police said.

Rocky Mount police’s preliminary investigation said an unknown suspect fired shots into the home and then left the scene.

Further information was not immediately available.