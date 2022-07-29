LINCOLN COUNTY, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — The Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help with identifying two suspects in connection to a break-in at a tractor supply in Denver.

The crime happened around 1:27 a.m. Friday, July 29, at Tractor Supply on Gilman Road.

Deputies were called to the scene after the Lincoln County Communications Center received a report from an alarm company that a break-in had happened.







When deputies got to the area, they found one of the locks to the wire around the zero-turn mowers had been cut. Stolen in the break-in were a 56-inch zero turn mower, a six by 14-foot trailer, and a grill. The stolen items were valued at $8,500, the sheriff’s office said.

The suspects fled the scene north on NC Business Highway 16.

Anyone with information on this crime is asked to call the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office at 704-732-9050.