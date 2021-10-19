81-year-old man identified in early morning deadly crash near Carowinds

CHARLOTTE (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) — Investigators have identified an 81-year-old man who died early Tuesday morning on Carowinds Boulevard near Best Day Boulevard.

According to CMPD, officers responded around 5:30 a.m. to find a 2015 Kia Soul with heavy front-end damage and a 2018 Audi Q7 with minor front end damage. Eddy Wilbanks, the driver of the Kia Soul, was pronounced dead at the scene. The driver of the Audi was not injured.

Early evidence showed Wilbanks was traveling on Choate Circle when he crossed over Carowinds Blvd. onto Best Day Blvd. and struck the front end of the Audi stopped at the light. The Kia continued on Best Day Blvd. where it ran off the road to the right and struck a tree and fence on the Carowinds property. The vehicle rotated and accelerated back towards Carowinds Blvd. crossing the intersection back onto Choate Circle. The vehicle then ran off the road and traveled down an embankment before crashing into a building.

Speed and alcohol do not appear to be factors in the crash, however, toxicology results are still pending.

The crash is still under investigation.