$800K grant to Salisbury going to combat crime in West End neighborhoods

SALISBURY, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) — An $800,000 grant from the Department of Justice is coming to Salisbury, all to help one small area combat their big crime problem.

Salisbury Police Chief Jerry Stokes says crime, particularly gun violence, in the city’s West End neighborhoods have gotten out of hand. He and the city’s Parks and Recreation and Community Planning departments will team up to use the money to implement new programs in the area aimed at targeting the main cause of crime: poverty.

“The Parks and Rec portion of that is that they will be providing services such as GED [and] job training,” said Chief Stokes.

Thirty percent of all Salisbury gun violence calls comes from this 1.2-mile area. More specifically, 41 percent of shootings into occupied homes and 26 percent of aggravated assaults happen in the West End.

“That is a pretty high percentage when you consider that the West End accounts for probably 20 percent of the total population of Salisbury,” said Chief Stokes.

It’s a problem neighbors like Mae Carroll have experienced firsthand.

“We have had people that come by, just randomly shooting,” said Carroll. “Matter of fact, right up the street from me, there was a shooting and we heard bullets and we called each other. Most of us turned out our lights and laid on the floor.”

The agencies involved in the program won’t be making decisions alone. They’re creating a team of West End community members to help choose what kinds of programs they want in their neighborhoods.

“Many times in the past, we come in and kind of do our thing and think we know what the resolutions are. And we’re not always asking the community what they need,” said Chief Stokes.

Carroll will serve on that neighborhood committee and hopes the rest of her community will be as excited as she is for the prospect of change.

“I would say they’re afraid. They’re just afraid, you know. They want results. Of course, nobody wants crime, but they’re just afraid that we haven’t voiced a methodology to combat crime,” she said.

The DOJ is expected to distribute the money to Salisbury within the next few months. The city says programming will begin shortly after.