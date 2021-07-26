Arrest made after 80+ animals, meth, guns seized from York home

YORK COUNTY, S.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – Eighty dogs, two monkeys and a bird were seized from a York County home Monday in a large-scale animal rescue, according to the York County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies responded to the home located at 5527 West Liberty Hill Road in York. David Barber, 63, was arrested and faces multiple charges including animal cruelty.

Meth and multiple guns were also seized from the home, deputies said. So far, there is no evidence of dogfighting, the police report indicated.

Deputies said the animals were in poor health and were living in very poor conditions at the home. A spokesperson for the sheriff’s office said the smell inside the home almost knocked him over.

2 monkeys, 80 dogs, and a bird all seized by @YCSO_SC at a home on W. Liberty Hill Rd., sheriff’s spokesperson says the smell inside the home almost knocked him over, says the animals were living in very poor conditions, @YCSO_SC says David Andrew Barber was arrested @FOX46News pic.twitter.com/5N524IyT53 — Robin Kanady (@RobinFox46) July 26, 2021

Deputies said this operation had been in the works for a couple of months because they got complaints about possible animal cruelty at the house.

The sign at the York County Animal Shelter said “closed for intake,” on Monday. Truckloads of animals were brought to the shelter.

“I will tell you that the smell about knocked me over, there’s feces everywhere, flies everywhere,” said Trent Faris, spokesperson for the York County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies said the animals had “very poor living conditions.”

“It’s not good something needs to be done about that. I hope it’s resolved pretty soon,” said neighbor Regan Eaker.

He said he’s not surprised deputies seized all those animals.

“I’ve lived here my whole life and I’ve been hearing dogs and gunshots and what not. I don’t know what’s been going on,” said Eaker.

A sheriff’s spokesperson said deputies also seized multiple guns, including a sawed-off shotgun and meth, from the home. They arrested the animals’ owner, David Andrew Barber. He’s charged with multiple counts of ill treatment of animals and hoarding of animals. Deputies said more charges are possible, once veterinarians take a look and get an assessment of the animals’ health.

“Cages stacked up on cages, a room that had plywood walls separating dogs from other dogs,” said Faris of Barber’s home.

Deputies said Barber had been selling some of the animals online but that he would never meet people at his house to sell them.

“Make sure you ask around about those people selling animals and make sure that they’re coming from a clean and healthy environment,” said Faris.

There were so many animals taken in at the shelter that they had to shut down the intake portion because they couldn’t handle any more animals being brought in.

A sheriff’s spokesperson said the animal shelter intake will be closed for quite some time because they’re at their max and the animals taken in Monday will be checked out by veterinarians to determine if they can be adopted out.