8-year-old boy shot while inside NC apartment during parking lot shootout, police say

Crime and Public Safety

by:

Posted: / Updated:

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — A shootout at a Durham apartment complex left a young boy injured and multiple apartments riddled with bullets Wednesday night, police said.

Officers responded to a shooting along the 300-block of Junction Road at the Brentwood Park apartment complex just after 11:45 p.m.

According to authorities at the scene, an 8-year-old boy inside his apartment was injured in a shootout between people standing in the parking lot and others inside a vehicle.

Police said the boy was struck in the leg while inside his upstairs apartment. The apartment was not the intended target, officials told CBS 17.

  • Scene of a Feb. 2, 2022 shooting in Durham along Junction Road. (Crystal Price/CBS 17)
  • Scene of a Feb. 2, 2022 shooting in Durham along Junction Road. (Crystal Price/CBS 17)
  • Scene of a Feb. 2, 2022 shooting in Durham along Junction Road. (Crystal Price/CBS 17)
  • Scene of a Feb. 2, 2022 shooting in Durham along Junction Road. (Crystal Price/CBS 17)
  • Scene of a Feb. 2, 2022 shooting in Durham along Junction Road. (Ryan Collins/CBS 17)

The child was transported to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. In addition to the child getting shot, three apartments were also hit by gunfire.

BE THE FIRST TO KNOW: Sign up here for QC News Alerts and get breaking news sent straight to your inbox

A CBS 17 crew at the scene counted at least 36 shell casing markers scattered throughout the apartment complex.

Police have not released any information regarding a possible suspect or suspects.

The shooting was the second in the Triangle on Wednesday in which the victim was a juvenile. A 14-year-old boy was shot in the leg in Wake Forest earlier Wednesday evening.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Queen City News

Trending Stories