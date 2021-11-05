8 juveniles arrested after pellet gun shootings in NC; 1 victim shot in eye

GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — Eight juveniles were taken into custody after multiple reports of pellet gun shootings on Tuesday night, according to a news release from Greensboro police.

The juveniles have been charged with assault with a deadly weapon causing serious injury, five counts of assault with a deadly weapon, and possession of stolen property.

Police said throughout Tuesday evening, there were multiple calls for assaults and/or vandalism associated with a pellet gun.

In one shooting on Cedar Fork Drive, a victim was hit in the eye and taken to a hospital with serious injuries.

On Wednesday around 4 p.m., police stopped a stolen vehicle around Farmington Drive and South Holden Road that matched the description given by witnesses of Tuesday night’s shootings.

Eight juveniles ran from the car and were taken into custody.

Anyone with information on this case is asked to call Crime Stoppers at (336) 373-1000.

