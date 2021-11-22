8 bullet holes found in Rock Hill home, 1 in car

ROCK HILL, S.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – Eight bullet holes were found in a Rock Hill home early Monday morning after officers responded to reports of gunshots being fired in the area, according to the Rock Hill Police Department.

Police said officers received reports of gunshots near the 1000 block of Robbie Lane around 1:32 a.m. on Nov. 22.

Officers talked to the homeowner who had heard the gunshots but they were reportedly unaware that the home had been struck.

Officers found eight bullet holes in the home and one in a vehicle parked out front.

Police said it is not known why the home was targeted.

No one was injured by the gunshots.

Anyone with information is asked to call Rock Hill police at 803-329-7293.