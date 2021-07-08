79-year-old Rock Hill man accused of chasing juveniles while exposed

ROCK HILL, S.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – A 79-year-old man is accused of confronting two juveniles Wednesday and chasing them while he was exposed, according to the Rock Hill Police Department.

Police said officers originally responded to a juvenile complaint in the 900 block of Standard Street just after 5:45 p.m. Wednesday.

The caller, Richard Long, told police he was arguing with two juveniles about riding mini dirt bikes on his grass last week. He reportedly told officers they had thrown a can at him and he chased them as they ran off.

Officers said they found the juveniles and a witness who had seen some of the incident.

According to police, officers said it was revealed that the juveniles were walking down the street when they were confronted by Long. He allegedly made crude remarks at both of them and began chasing them with genitalia exposed.

The witness reportedly told police that is what they had observed as well. Long was arrested and charged with indecent exposure