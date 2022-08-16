IREDELL Co., N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — A 78-year-old Conover man was arrested Friday and charged with indecent liberties with a minor, according to the Iredell County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies said the investigation began on July 18 after the sheriff’s office received a report regarding an incident with a minor.

Detectives interviewed the victim who reportedly identified Johan Stoltz as the suspect, authorities said.

Investigators said they interviewed the victim’s family who provided more information and evidence.

Stoltz was arrested on August 12 and charged with two counts of Felony Indecent Liberties with a Minor.

He was issued a $150,000 secured bond.