73-year-old NC man dies after knocked to ground during fight; suspect charged with murder

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — A Winston-Salem man has died after he was knocked to the ground during a fight on Thursday, according to a Winston-Salem Police Department news release.

Police say 73-year-old James Christopher King, of Winston-Salem, died on Saturday. Antuan Perry, 30, of Winston-Salem, now faces a charge of murder.

Around 8 p.m. Thursday, King was in an argument with Perry while standing in the driveway of his home on Academy Street.

During the argument, Perry punched King in the head causing him to fall to the ground and hit his head on the concrete driveway, the release says.

Perry reportedly then drove away.

The 73-year-old was taken to a local hospital where he was in critical condition until he died on Saturday.

Perry was initially arrested on a charge of assault inflicting serious bodily injury. After King died, he was charged with murder.

