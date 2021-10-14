71-year-old accused of indecent exposure, making inappropriate comments to minors in Myers Park area, police say

Ronald McLean (courtesy of the York County Sheriff’s Office)

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – A 71-year-old man is facing multiple charges after police accused him of indecent exposure and making inappropriate comments to minors in Charlotte’s Myers Park area, according to the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department.

Police said officers received reports of a man driving a Chevrolet Equinox and making inappropriate comments to minors in Myers Park.

Officers identified Ronald McLean Ser. As the driver of the vehicle and detectives launched an investigation into his interactions in the park.

On Tuesday, detectives gathered enough evidence to charge him with felony indecent exposure and indecent liberties with a child.

McLean was found in Rock Hill, S.C. and arrested.

