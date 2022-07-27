CLEVELAND COUNTY, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – Approximately $70,000 worth of cocaine and marijuana was seized during a drug bust in Kingstown, the Cleveland County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies began conducting an investigation at a home on Weaver Road. Multiple deputies were successfully able to make drug purchases from Avery Stroud Jr., 24, of Kingstown, from his home.

Search warrants were issued at the home, Stroud was arrested, and about 1,000 grams of cocaine and about 4,000 grams of marijuana with a total street value of $70,000 was seized, the sheriff’s report indicated.

He faces multiple charges including cocaine trafficking and possession of a gun by a felon.

He was given a $250,000 secured bond.