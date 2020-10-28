70-year-old Gaston County man charged with sex offenses involving a child

KINGS MOUNTAIN, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – A 70-year-old in Kings Mountain was arrested and charged with sex offensives involving a child after the victim reported him to their school resource officer, according to the Gaston County Police.

Officials said John Wyin Donaldson was charged with one felony count of statutory sex offense with a child and one felony count of indecent liberties with a child.

Donaldson is being held at the Gaston County Jail under a $100,000 bond.

Police said the investigation is still ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective C. Cogdill at 704-866-3320 or Crimestoppers at 704-861-8000.

LATEST HEADLINES FROM FOX 46 CHARLOTTE