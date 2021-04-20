7-year-old girl shot in head in Gastonia dies; uncle now charged with murder

GASTONIA, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – A 7-year-old girl who was shot in the head by her uncle last week died from her injuries Tuesday, according to the Gastonia Police Department.

Police arrested Jeremy Quintrel Lewis, 30, last week, accusing him of shooting his own niece in the head at a home near the 1200 block of Ware Avenue on April 13. Lewis was charged with assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill or inflict serious injury, discharging a weapon into an occupied property and possession of a firearm by a felon.

The 7-year-old was taken to the hospital to be treated for her injuries. She died nearly a week later.

Jeremy Lewis was charged with second-degree murder after the child passed.