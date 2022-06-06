WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — A 63-year-old woman was shot in what Winston-Salem police are calling a “targeted incident” on Sunday.

Police came to the 5200 block of Old Rural Hall Road after getting reports of a shooting in the area. At the scene, they discovered the woman sitting in front of her residence with a single gunshot wound to the leg.

Emergency Medical Services took the victim to the hospital and her injuries are considered to be “non-life-threatening.”

Investigators say that a red pickup truck drove past the residence shooting and that the attack appears to be a “targeted incident, not a random act of violence.”

The investigation is ongoing and in its early stages and no further information is available at this time.