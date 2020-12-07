6 shot after fight breaks out at NC bonfire

AUTRYVILLE, N.C. (AP) — A shooting after a fight at a late-night bonfire in North Carolina left six people with non-life-threatening injuries, authorities said Sunday.
The Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office said it was dispatched at about 11:57 p.m. Saturday to a gathering of a large group of people in Autryville, North Carolina.
An argument between two males broke into a fight that ended with the shooting, the sheriff’s office said.
Detectives interviewed several people at the scene and continued to investigate Sunday. Authorities say one of the shooters has been identified, and detectives continue to investigate.
LATEST HEADLINES FROM FOX 46 CHARLOTTE
- NC man confronts deputies with AK-47 during attempt to serve arrest warrant
- Teacher accused of relationship with 14-year-old, sneaking her into his classroom in storage bin
- Georgia secretary of state will re-certify election results, confirming Biden’s win again
- Gallup: Biden’s approval rating is already higher than Trump’s has ever been
- Coronavirus in NC: Hospitalizations remain at an all-time high as cases approach 400K statewide