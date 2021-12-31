5th suspect charged in murder of 21-year-old man found dead in Uptown

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – A fifth suspect was charged Thursday with the murder of a man shot in west Charlotte and found dead in Uptown in October, according to the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department.

Authorities said 23-year-old Monterius Johnson was arrested Thursday for an unrelated crime. During his interview with detectives, officials said he was identified as a suspect in the death of Tahajie Howard on October 17.

Johnson was charged with first-degree murder and conspiracy to commit murder.

On October 17, police said officers responded to a shooting near the 1500 block of Remount Road around 7:45 p.m. Shortly after the call, more officers were called to an assault with a deadly weapon on South Mint Street in Uptown.

When officers arrived at the second scene, they found Howard, 21, suffering from a gunshot wound. He was pronounced dead on the scene by Medic.

Investigators said they determined Howard had been shot on Remount Road.

Police did not release a motive for his death.

Four other people have been arrested and charged in Howard’s murder, including 21-year-old Jamel Edwards Robinson, 20-year-old Takyi Wylie, 24-year-old Gervaris Culp, and 33-year-old Pierre Rashad McClure.

CMPD said the investigation is active and ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to call detectives at 704-432-TIPS or Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600.