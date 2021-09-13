55-year-old man killed in Albemarle assault, suspect in custody

Crime and Public Safety

by: Mike Andrews

Posted: / Updated:

Joshua Foreman (courtesy of the Albemarle Police Department)

ALBEMARLE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – A man died in Albemarle early Monday morning from injuries he received from an alleged assault, according to the Albermarle Police Department.

Police said officers responded to an incident on Pine Street around 3:56 a.m. where they found 55-year-old Rodney Harkey had been assaulted. Harkey was pronounced dead on scene.

What’s happening? Sign up here for FOX 46 Alerts and get Breaking News sent straight to your inbox

Officers then began searching the area and interviewing witnesses, police said.

Investigators identified Joshua Foreman as a potential suspect. He was found walking on a nearby street. Detectives arrested Foreman and charged him with murder.

WATCH: FOX 46 Charlotte live news coverage

Sign up for FOX 46 email alerts

Download the FOX 46 Charlotte app for breaking news and weather alerts

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

FOX 46 Charlotte

Trending Stories