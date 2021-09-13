55-year-old man killed in Albemarle assault, suspect in custody

ALBEMARLE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – A man died in Albemarle early Monday morning from injuries he received from an alleged assault, according to the Albermarle Police Department.

Police said officers responded to an incident on Pine Street around 3:56 a.m. where they found 55-year-old Rodney Harkey had been assaulted. Harkey was pronounced dead on scene.

Officers then began searching the area and interviewing witnesses, police said.

Investigators identified Joshua Foreman as a potential suspect. He was found walking on a nearby street. Detectives arrested Foreman and charged him with murder.