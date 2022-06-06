CONNELLY SPRINGS, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Investigators seized a total of 53 guns from the home and business of a Burke County man accused of possessing a stolen firearm, according to the Burke County Sheriff’s Office.

Authorities said the investigation began in May after Longview Police responded to a breaking and entering and larceny case. Police investigators identified the people allegedly responsible for the crime, and also learned that some of the property had been sold to someone in Burke County.

The sheriff’s office said detectives learned that the stolen property along with multiple firearms had been sold or traded to 52-year-old Jeffrey Parker of Connelly Springs.

Jeffrey Parker (Burke County Sheriff’s Office)

Parker was accused of storying the stolen property at his home and at his business in Hildebran.

Authorities said Parker is a convicted felon and cannot purchase, own, or possess guns.

Detectives executed search warrants on the man’s home and business on June 1, where they said they found and seized 53 firearms.

(photo courtesy of the Burke County Sheriff’s Office)

(photo courtesy of the Burke County Sheriff’s Office)

(photo courtesy of the Burke County Sheriff’s Office)

Parker was arrested and charged with Possession of a Stolen Firearm and Possession of a Firearm by a Convicted Felon. He was issued a $25,000 secured bond.

Authorities said more charges are expected.