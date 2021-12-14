5 suspects arrested and charged with impersonating Gastonia police officers

GASTONIA, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) — Investigators have arrested five people for going to a motel looking for someone while claiming to be Gastonia Police officers.

According to GPD, officers responded to a motel on the 1400 block of East Franklin Avenue on Sunday around 1:10 a.m. for a possible burglary in progress by five suspects claiming to be police officers.

Responding officers located the suspects and identified them as 23-year-old Malique Jordan Nelson, 21-year-old Marcus Nelson, 27-year-old Donquavius Averon Boyd, 37-year-old Rodrick Duane Daniels, and 28-year-old Jameere Dashun Samuel Ollison.

Investigators determined that the suspects were not police officers, and the investigation uncovered that the suspects used flashlights to look into at least two motel rooms while announcing to any occupants inside that they were the police. A handgun was located on one of the suspects.

Nelson, Boyd, Nelson, Daniels, and Ollison were arrested, and each charged with impersonating a police officer.