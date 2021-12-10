5 people shot on Marney Avenue in southeast Charlotte

CHARLOTTE (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) — Five people were transported to an area hospital with gunshot wounds after an incident on the 3100 block of Marney Avenue in the Grier Heights section of southeast Charlotte.

According to Medic, four patients were transported with serious injuries and one patient was transported with non-life threatening injuries.

Additional details about the shooting incident have not yet been provided. FOX 46 has a crew on the way to the scene to gather more details.