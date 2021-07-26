5 people facing charges for breaking into home, stealing vehicles in Mooresville

MOORESVILLE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – Two adults and three juveniles are accused of breaking into a Mooresville home and stealing $200,000 worth of property, including two vehicles, according to the Iredell County Sheriff’s Office.

Authorities said deputies were called about an abandoned vehicle in the middle of a field on July 20 on Mullis Road in northern Iredell County.

When deputies contacted the owner of the vehicle to find out why the vehicle was there, they told the deputies they were out of town and the vehicle should have been at their home.

The vehicle owners’ neighbor was notified and went to check the home in Mooresville where they discovered it had been broken into and heavily damaged.

Investigators responded to the home and learned that two other vehicles had been stolen. They were entered as stolen into several law enforcement databases and the information was sent to agencies in surrounding counties.

Deputies said that within hours, one of the vehicles was spotted. The vehicle was reportedly being driven by a 17-year-old who was detained until they were released to a parent.

A short time later, Winston-Salem Police spotted the second stolen vehicle. The driver and others fled the scene when officers attempted to stop the vehicle. Police set up a perimeter and were able to identify the driver and recover the vehicle.

Iredell County Sheriff’s Office deputies then received information on the location of the suspects at a location on West Memorial Highway. When they arrived at the home, 21-year-old James Ginsburg hid in the woods but was found quickly by deputies and arrested.

On Wednesday, witnesses and other evidence led investigators to a Hallmark Inn in Statesville where two suspects had been staying.

When investigators entered the room, they said they found all of the property that had been stolen from the Mooresville home.

Investigators were also able to identify 19-year-old Cameron Smith as a third suspect. He was arrested without incident in Union Grove.

ICSO said two other juveniles were identified for their involvement through statements and evidence collected by authorities.

Ginsburg was charged with felony breaking and entering, felony larceny after break and enter, felony larceny of motor vehicle, felony obtaining property by false pretense, felony possession of a firearm by a convicted felon and misdemeanor contributing to the delinquency of a minor.

Smith was charged with felony breaking and entering, felony larceny after break and enter and felony larceny of a motor vehicle.

Juvenile petitions will be submitted for a 17-year-old girl, a 16-year-old boy and a 14-year-old boy for felony and misdemeanor charges.