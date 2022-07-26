CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Five people that police said are part of a bicycle group riding “recklessly” in several areas of Charlotte were arrested last Thursday, according to the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department.

Authorities said an assault by one of the suspects earlier that day on July 21 led to an operation to crack down against the group.

The suspects’ ages were 39, 29, 19, 17 and 15, CMPD said. All were charged with reckless driving. The 17-year-old was also charged with resisting arrest.

(photo by the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department)

The arrest marked the second time the 15-year-old was arrested for driving recklessly and disrupting motorists, police said. Their parent was cited for contributing to the delinquency of a minor.

The identities of those arrested and charged were not immediately available.

“CMPD is aware of the ongoing issue with bicycle groups riding recklessly in Uptown and other parts of Charlotte,” police said in a statement. “Our officers will continue proactive patrols to hold these individuals accountable for their actions, seizing bicycles and in some instances, firearms.”

Police have been working to solve the “complex” issue that has plagued Charlotte streets. CMPD told Queen City News that they recognized the bicycle groups were a public safety issue, but said that tackling the problem isn’t straightforward.

“It’s not as simple as grabbing people off of bikes or being able to stop them at a certain location,” CMPD Major Brian Foley said in April. “It’s complex.”

Police described one assault they said likely left a man paralyzed for the rest of his life after he was viciously attacked by one of the bike gangs.

Authorities said the incident involved an assault with a deadly weapon involving young people on bikes, on Sunday, April 17 at Romare Beardon Park. Cell phone video that was obtained by detectives showed a person and multiple suspects involved in an altercation.

Police said two suspects punched the person in the head and then fired four shots into the person’s vehicle, striking the person in the spine. Investigators identified 18-year-old Jermaine Walker Jr. and 18-year-old Makahi Alfayad as the two suspects. Both men were armed with guns, CMPD said.

The victim is expected to be paralyzed for the rest of his life, according to police.

CMPD said Alfayad was turned in by his mother.

Queen City News also spoke to a man who said he was beaten up and had his car stolen after a bike gang jumped him after he accidentally struck one of them riding in the middle of the street with his car and pulled over to see if they were alright.

A couple leaving a Charlotte FC game also told QCN they were attacked by a bike gang after they honked their horn at the bikes, who were riding in the middle of the road.