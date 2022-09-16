SALISBURY, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Five people were arrested Wednesday after investigators found a stolen gun, cocaine and meth during a search at a Salisbury home, according to the Rowan County Sheriff’s Office.

Authorities said people in the neighborhood around Garden Lane told detectives that 29-year-old Brandon Lee Lakey, a convicted felon, had pulled a handgun and threatened to shoot at least two people that lived nearby.

Based on the description of the gun, detectives believed that it had been stolen in late August from a vehicle off of Courtney Lane in Salisbury.

Detectives executed a search warrant at Lakey’s home Wednesday morning and found eight people inside, authorities said.

During their search, investigators said they found the stolen firearm along with cocaine, methamphetamine and “an abundance of drug paraphernalia.”

Five people, including Lakey, were arrested. 32-year-old Kevin Michael Parish, 29-year-old Marissa Danielle Annen, and 39-year-old Karen Christina Griffin were all arrested on felony drug possession.

Annen was also charged with resisting arrest after deputies said she fought when they were taking her into custody.

47-year-old Kimberly Anne Lundberg was arrested for an outstanding order for arrest.

Lakey who deputies said was on probation for felony possession of a stolen vehicle, was charged with two counts of communicating threats, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, and probation violation.