ALEXANDER COUNTY, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Five people were arrested and 67 traffic violations were issued as part of a joint operation over the weekend in Alexander County, the sheriff said.

The initiative, called Operation Back to School, was held on Friday, Aug. 19, between 3 p.m. and 12 a.m. in the areas of NC Highway 127, NC Highway 90 East, and US Highway 64 East.

The Alexander County Sheriff’s Office worked together with the Taylorsville Police Department, the North Carolina State Highway Patrol, and the North Carolina Department of Public Safety K-9 Unit.

This operation resulted in the following:

Five Arrests, Including: One Driving While Impaired Two Outstanding Warrants One Flee to Elude Arrest One Traffic Violation

67 Additional Traffic Violations

As a result of this operation, there are continuing narcotics investigations, the sheriff’s office said.