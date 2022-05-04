MOORESVILLE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — A Mooresville man and his girlfriend are facing numerous charges related to selling methamphetamine after a month-long investigation, according to the Iredell County Sheriff’s Office.

Authorities said the investigation began in early April after investigators received information that 28-year-old William Tyler was allegedly involved in selling crystal methamphetamine and other drugs from a home in Mooresville.

Undercover detectives surveilled the home and verified the illegal activity, the sheriff’s office said. Undercover investigators also reportedly bought meth directly from Tyler.

The sheriff’s office said investigators also determined that 46-year-old Brandy Anderson, Tyler’s girlfriend, was working with him by making arrangements and distributing methamphetamine.

On April 29, deputies went to the suspects’ home on Cricklewood Lane to arrest Tyler and Anderson. The due were allegedly in the process of moving out of the house when authorities arrived.

Both were detained as investigators searched the house. A pistol and additional drugs were also found inside a vehicle that belonged to Anderson.

In total, investigators said they seized 421.86 grams of crystal methamphetamine – an amount estimated to be worth $42,000.

120 dosage units of MDMA were also seized.

Tyler was charged with Two Counts of Felony Possession with Intent to Sell or Deliver a Schedule I Controlled Substance (MDMA), Felony Sell or Deliver a Schedule I Controlled Substance (MDMA), Felony Sell or Deliver a Schedule VI Controlled Substance, Felony Level I Trafficking of Crystal Methamphetamine, Level II Trafficking of Crystal Methamphetamine, and Felony Possession of a Firearm by a Convicted Felon. The Iredell County Sheriff’s Office Narcotics Investigators also served Tyler with outstanding Arrest Warrants from Cumberland County for Felony Trespassing During an Emergency, Felony Conspiracy, Felony Breaking and Entering, and Misdemeanor Assault with Deadly Weapon Minor Present. He was issued a $1,315,000 secured bond.

Anderson was charged with Two Counts of Felony Conspiracy to Traffic Crystal Methamphetamine and issued a $25,000 secured bond.